DMK Leads Commanding Victory in Erode East Bypoll

In a decisive turn of events, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) appears to be headed for a substantial victory in the Erode East by-election, with official figures showing a lead of 80,862 votes over the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) after 15 rounds of counting.

The Election Commission's recent updates indicate only two rounds of counting remain, solidifying DMK's position as the frontrunner in this closely-watched contest.

This lead underscores the strong support for DMK in the region, as they aim to secure the seat with a significant margin over their rivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)