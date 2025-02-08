Left Menu

DMK Leads Commanding Victory in Erode East Bypoll

In the Erode East bypoll, the DMK is on the verge of a significant victory, widening its lead against NTK to 80,862 votes after 15 rounds of counting, with two more rounds pending, according to the latest update from the Election Commission.

Updated: 08-02-2025 17:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive turn of events, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) appears to be headed for a substantial victory in the Erode East by-election, with official figures showing a lead of 80,862 votes over the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) after 15 rounds of counting.

The Election Commission's recent updates indicate only two rounds of counting remain, solidifying DMK's position as the frontrunner in this closely-watched contest.

This lead underscores the strong support for DMK in the region, as they aim to secure the seat with a significant margin over their rivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

