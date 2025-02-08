BJP Dominates Delhi Elections: AAP Faces Major Defeat

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinched a decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly polls, winning 40 of the contested seats, as results were declared on Saturday. This triumph positions the BJP as a dominant force in the region.

Among the significant developments, BJP's Parvesh Verma and Tarvinder Singh Marwah were hailed as giant-slayers, defeating AAP's chief Arvind Kejriwal and former deputy CM Manish Sisodia. The defeat symbolizes a significant setback for Arvind Kejriwal's party.

The INDIA bloc, a coalition that had previously shown strength in the Lok Sabha elections, seems to be faltering, with compromises and internal conflicts affecting its political momentum. Meanwhile, the BJP's strategy has firmly placed it back in command of national political affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)