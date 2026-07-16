Mandatory Testosterone Tests for U.S. Troops: A Health Initiative Sparks Debate

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has mandated annual testosterone screenings for military personnel aged 30 and above. This decision aims to detect and address testosterone deficiency, which can affect health and performance. The initiative may lead to hormone replacement therapies for those diagnosed with low testosterone levels.

This development comes as part of broader relaxation movements by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services regarding testosterone therapies. The department has recently sought to lift restrictions on testosterone use in men experiencing age-related declines.

The announcement has not come without controversy, triggering criticism from Democratic leaders who pointed out the inconsistency with Hegseth's previous stance on transgender service members and their access to hormone therapies. Notably, Congresswoman Summer Lee and Senator Tammy Duckworth questioned the policy's alignment with gender-affirming care.