Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

The New York Times is seeking to block federal subpoenas demanding testimony from its journalists regarding their coverage of President Trump's Air Force One. The subpoenas, issued shortly after revealing security concerns, are alleged by the Times to punish their reporting. The case sparks debates on press freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 05:51 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 05:51 IST
Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting
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The New York Times has taken legal action to prevent the enforcement of federal subpoenas issued to three of its journalists. The subpoenas relate to their reporting on President Donald Trump's new Qatari-donated Air Force One, which lacks some security features.

U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton in Manhattan issued the subpoenas shortly after the newspaper's report, sparking claims of misconduct from the Times. David McCraw, a senior vice president and deputy general counsel, criticized the subpoenas as an attempt to penalize the publication for its coverage.

In response, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche testified before a Senate panel, stating that the reporters were not being investigated. The aim, he indicated, was to identify individuals leaking sensitive national security information. McCraw has urged the court to make the filing public, reinforcing the Times' stance on the public's right to know.

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