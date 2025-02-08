Congress Faces Crushing Defeat in Delhi Yet Clings to Hope for 2030

In a political setback, the Congress faced another crushing defeat in the Delhi elections, failing to win any seats in the 70-member assembly yet again. This marks the third consecutive time the party has been unable to make electoral gains in the capital.

Amid these severe losses, there was a slight ray of hope as the party noted a minor uptick in its vote share compared to previous years. Despite this, key candidates suffered significant defeats, revealing Congress's diminishing influence in Delhi's political landscape.

The party's continued losses cast a shadow on the INDIA bloc's cohesion, revealing underlying tensions that may impact upcoming elections elsewhere. Nonetheless, Congress leaders remain optimistic, vowing to rebuild and secure victory in 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)