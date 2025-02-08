Left Menu

Congress Faces Crushing Defeat in Delhi Yet Clings to Hope for 2030

The Congress party suffered a severe defeat in Delhi's assembly elections, failing to secure any seats for the third consecutive time. Despite a slight improvement in vote share, major leaders were defeated, further weakening its position within the INDIA bloc. Congress remains hopeful for 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 17:39 IST
Congress Faces Crushing Defeat in Delhi Yet Clings to Hope for 2030
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a political setback, the Congress faced another crushing defeat in the Delhi elections, failing to win any seats in the 70-member assembly yet again. This marks the third consecutive time the party has been unable to make electoral gains in the capital.

Amid these severe losses, there was a slight ray of hope as the party noted a minor uptick in its vote share compared to previous years. Despite this, key candidates suffered significant defeats, revealing Congress's diminishing influence in Delhi's political landscape.

The party's continued losses cast a shadow on the INDIA bloc's cohesion, revealing underlying tensions that may impact upcoming elections elsewhere. Nonetheless, Congress leaders remain optimistic, vowing to rebuild and secure victory in 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025