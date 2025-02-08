Congress Faces Crushing Defeat in Delhi Yet Clings to Hope for 2030
The Congress party suffered a severe defeat in Delhi's assembly elections, failing to secure any seats for the third consecutive time. Despite a slight improvement in vote share, major leaders were defeated, further weakening its position within the INDIA bloc. Congress remains hopeful for 2030.
- Country:
- India
In a political setback, the Congress faced another crushing defeat in the Delhi elections, failing to win any seats in the 70-member assembly yet again. This marks the third consecutive time the party has been unable to make electoral gains in the capital.
Amid these severe losses, there was a slight ray of hope as the party noted a minor uptick in its vote share compared to previous years. Despite this, key candidates suffered significant defeats, revealing Congress's diminishing influence in Delhi's political landscape.
The party's continued losses cast a shadow on the INDIA bloc's cohesion, revealing underlying tensions that may impact upcoming elections elsewhere. Nonetheless, Congress leaders remain optimistic, vowing to rebuild and secure victory in 2030.
