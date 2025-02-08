Rajan Singh Makes Mark as Lone Transgender Candidate in Delhi Elections
Rajan Singh, the only transgender candidate in the Delhi Assembly elections, managed to secure 85 votes in the Kalkaji constituency. This occurred as Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi won the election against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri. Elections also saw 556 NOTA votes among 13 candidates contesting in Kalkaji.
In a notable election matchup, Rajan Singh emerged as the solitary transgender candidate contesting in the Delhi Assembly elections from the Kalkaji constituency. The Aam Janta Party (India) candidate secured 85 votes according to data provided by the Election Commission.
Despite Singh's candidacy, the Kalkaji seat was taken by Aam Aadmi Party's Atishi, who defeated the BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri with a margin of 3,521 votes. While 556 electors in the constituency chose NOTA, indicating a lack of preference among the options available.
The region recorded participation from 13 candidates and had a diverse electorate comprising 1,06,893 male, 87,617 female, and five transgender voters, with the BJP emerging dominant in the wider assembly results.
