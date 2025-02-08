In the lead-up to the Delhi assembly elections, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) conducted a strategic campaign to encourage voters to choose a government that would effectively govern the national capital. This effort significantly contributed to the BJP's overwhelming victory, according to reliable sources.

During the frenzied election campaigns, RSS volunteers maintained a quieter approach, organizing 'voter awareness' drives that included thousands of drawing-room meetings throughout Delhi. Discussions focused on vital issues such as inadequate public services, corruption, and other problems attributed to the Aam Aadmi Party's governance.

The RSS's strategic campaign helped BJP achieve a stunning victory in Delhi, taking control after 26 years and inflicting a significant defeat on the Aam Aadmi Party. The BJP clinched 48 out of 70 seats, as per the Election Commission, unseating key figures from the rival AAP.

(With inputs from agencies.)