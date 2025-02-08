Left Menu

RSS's Silent Strategy: Behind the BJP's Resounding Delhi Victory

The RSS played a crucial role in BJP's significant win in the Delhi elections by conducting a silent 'voter awareness' campaign. This involved discussions on public issues and highlighting the flaws in AAP's governance. Despite operating quietly, the RSS influenced the election outcome through extensive small group meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the lead-up to the Delhi assembly elections, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) conducted a strategic campaign to encourage voters to choose a government that would effectively govern the national capital. This effort significantly contributed to the BJP's overwhelming victory, according to reliable sources.

During the frenzied election campaigns, RSS volunteers maintained a quieter approach, organizing 'voter awareness' drives that included thousands of drawing-room meetings throughout Delhi. Discussions focused on vital issues such as inadequate public services, corruption, and other problems attributed to the Aam Aadmi Party's governance.

The RSS's strategic campaign helped BJP achieve a stunning victory in Delhi, taking control after 26 years and inflicting a significant defeat on the Aam Aadmi Party. The BJP clinched 48 out of 70 seats, as per the Election Commission, unseating key figures from the rival AAP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

