Political Unrest: PTI's 'Black Day' Sparks Arrests and Controversy

Several leaders of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were arrested during rallies marking 'Black Day' over alleged election rigging. PTI's planned major rally in Lahore was canceled due to official restrictions. Despite being in power in some regions, PTI faces criticism and conflict with authorities.

Political Unrest: PTI's 'Black Day' Sparks Arrests and Controversy
On February 8, named 'Black Day', leaders and supporters of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) found themselves clashing with law enforcement. The PTI aimed to commemorate alleged election rigging but faced numerous arrests, especially in Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is under PTI control.

Despite plans for a significant rally at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan, authorities in Punjab denied permission, citing public safety. As a result, numerous PTI supporters convened in Swabi instead, expressing their discontent and urging nationwide demonstrations against the alleged electoral malpractice.

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, meanwhile, celebrated its governance anniversary openly in Lahore, raising eyebrows about the selective enforcement of bans on public political gatherings. The day's events underscore ongoing political tensions in Pakistan.

