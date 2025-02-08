Dramatic Upsets: AAP's Victory with New Delhi's Highest Margins

In a significant turn of events during the Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) made headlines as its candidate from Matiala Mahal achieved the highest winning margin of 42,724 votes, trailed closely by Seelampur's Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad with 42,477 votes. This information was released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Despite the AAP's loss overall, they maintained strong performances elsewhere, with Prem Chauhan winning Deoli by a 36,680-vote margin and Imran Hussain securing the Ballimaran seat with 29,823 votes.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made notable gains in key constituencies, with Vijender Gupta leading Rohini to victory with a substantial 37,816-vote margin. Meanwhile, intense competition unfolded in Sangam Vihar and Trilokpuri, where BJP candidates Chandan Kumar Choudhary and Ravi Kant emerged victorious by slim margins of 344 and 392 votes, respectively. As of 8 pm, the BJP had secured 47 seats, leading in one constituency, while the AAP won 22 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)