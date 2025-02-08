BJP Triumphs in Delhi: AAP's Kejriwal Under Fire

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, branding him as an "icon of corruption." The criticism comes amid BJP's significant electoral win in Delhi, a victory Fadnavis attributes to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing reporters, Fadnavis congratulated the people of Delhi for enabling the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to secure a victory in the capital after 27 years. He emphasized that voters have shown their dissatisfaction with AAP by exposing Kejriwal's "politics of lies." Fadnavis assured the people of Delhi that the BJP is committed to bringing about positive change.

Joining the chorus of criticism, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri accused AAP of misleading Delhi residents during their decade-long rule. Puri predicted the party's eventual disintegration due to Kejriwal's monopolistic approach to decision-making. According to the latest Election Commission figures, BJP leads with 41 wins and is ahead in seven more constituencies, while AAP trails with victories in 20 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)