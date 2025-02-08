Left Menu

BJP Triumphs in Delhi: AAP's Kejriwal Under Fire

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticized Arvind Kejriwal, calling him an "icon of corruption". Celebrating BJP's significant win in Delhi, he attributed the victory to PM Narendra Modi's leadership. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri predicted AAP's decline due to Kejriwal's dominant decision-making style.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:42 IST
BJP Triumphs in Delhi: AAP's Kejriwal Under Fire
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, branding him as an "icon of corruption." The criticism comes amid BJP's significant electoral win in Delhi, a victory Fadnavis attributes to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing reporters, Fadnavis congratulated the people of Delhi for enabling the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to secure a victory in the capital after 27 years. He emphasized that voters have shown their dissatisfaction with AAP by exposing Kejriwal's "politics of lies." Fadnavis assured the people of Delhi that the BJP is committed to bringing about positive change.

Joining the chorus of criticism, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri accused AAP of misleading Delhi residents during their decade-long rule. Puri predicted the party's eventual disintegration due to Kejriwal's monopolistic approach to decision-making. According to the latest Election Commission figures, BJP leads with 41 wins and is ahead in seven more constituencies, while AAP trails with victories in 20 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025