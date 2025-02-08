Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Aid Cut to South Africa: Land Policy Dispute

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to cut U.S. financial assistance to South Africa, citing opposition to its land policy and its genocide case against Israel. The White House plans to resettle white South African farmers as refugees. South Africa's foreign ministry criticized the order as factually inaccurate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:52 IST
Trump's Controversial Aid Cut to South Africa: Land Policy Dispute

President Donald Trump has issued an executive order halting U.S. financial aid to South Africa. The decision, announced by the White House on Friday, highlights disapproval of South Africa's land policy and its legal maneuvering against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

The U.S. had contributed nearly $440 million in aid to South Africa in 2023. In response, South Africa's foreign ministry criticized the executive order, highlighting that it does not acknowledge the country's colonial and apartheid past. Meanwhile, Washington aims to develop a plan for the resettlement of white South African farmers as refugees.

This contentious move has sparked debate, with Afrikaner groups expressing gratitude for the perceived acknowledgment of injustices yet lamenting the aid cut impacts on vulnerable South Africans. Meanwhile, critics argue the U.S. prioritizes refugee status for economically privileged groups while denying asylum to other needy individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025