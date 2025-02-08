Trump's Controversial Aid Cut to South Africa: Land Policy Dispute
President Donald Trump signed an executive order to cut U.S. financial assistance to South Africa, citing opposition to its land policy and its genocide case against Israel. The White House plans to resettle white South African farmers as refugees. South Africa's foreign ministry criticized the order as factually inaccurate.
President Donald Trump has issued an executive order halting U.S. financial aid to South Africa. The decision, announced by the White House on Friday, highlights disapproval of South Africa's land policy and its legal maneuvering against Israel at the International Court of Justice.
The U.S. had contributed nearly $440 million in aid to South Africa in 2023. In response, South Africa's foreign ministry criticized the executive order, highlighting that it does not acknowledge the country's colonial and apartheid past. Meanwhile, Washington aims to develop a plan for the resettlement of white South African farmers as refugees.
This contentious move has sparked debate, with Afrikaner groups expressing gratitude for the perceived acknowledgment of injustices yet lamenting the aid cut impacts on vulnerable South Africans. Meanwhile, critics argue the U.S. prioritizes refugee status for economically privileged groups while denying asylum to other needy individuals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
