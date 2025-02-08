Left Menu

Riches, Youth, and Legal Shadows: Highlights of Delhi Assembly Election

The Delhi Assembly elections spotlighted various candidates, such as BJP's Karnail Singh with Rs 259 crore assets, and Umang Bajaj, the youngest winner at 31. AAP's Amanatullah Khan stood out with 19 criminal cases. Despite controversies, notable victories were achieved across age and wealth spectrums.

Riches, Youth, and Legal Shadows: Highlights of Delhi Assembly Election
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Assembly elections brought forward several distinct candidates, with BJP's Karnail Singh emerging as the wealthiest winner, possessing assets valued at Rs 259 crore. Alongside him, Umang Bajaj became the youngest victor at age 31, while Tilak Ram Gupta represented the older generation at 73.

Amanatullah Khan of AAP, despite being the candidate with the most criminal cases at 19, secured a commanding victory in Okhla by 23,639 votes. Other AAP members like Jarnail Singh and Sanjeev Jha also marked their electoral success.

The results underscored a range of achievements, from Manjinder Singh Sirsa's significant win in Rajouri Garden to Parvesh Verma's triumph over Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency by 4,089 votes. The dynamic electoral narrative spotlighted both affluence and legal confrontations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

