Manipur CM's Secretive Delhi Visit Fuels Speculation
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh departed for New Delhi under undisclosed circumstances. Before leaving, Singh met with BJP-led alliance MLAs, ahead of the assembly session on February 10, where opposition Congress plans a no-confidence motion against his government.
Updated: 08-02-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 21:16 IST
In a surprise move, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh took a chartered flight to New Delhi on Saturday evening, officials confirmed.
Though the purpose of Singh's visit to the capital remains undisclosed, the timing raises questions amidst political tensions in Manipur.
Earlier Saturday, Singh met with BJP-led MLAs at the CM Secretariat, as the opposition Congress is gearing up to propose a no-confidence motion during the upcoming assembly session starting February 10.
