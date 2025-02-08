Manipur CM's Secretive Delhi Visit Fuels Speculation

In a surprise move, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh took a chartered flight to New Delhi on Saturday evening, officials confirmed.

Though the purpose of Singh's visit to the capital remains undisclosed, the timing raises questions amidst political tensions in Manipur.

Earlier Saturday, Singh met with BJP-led MLAs at the CM Secretariat, as the opposition Congress is gearing up to propose a no-confidence motion during the upcoming assembly session starting February 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)