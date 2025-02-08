The AAP's Crossroads: Can Kejriwal's Party Survive Its Biggest Crisis?

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), once lauded as India's fastest-growing political entity, now confronts a grave existential crisis following its surprising defeat in the Delhi elections. Having lost the political turf that laid its foundation, AAP's towering image of invincibility, built over a decade, seems to be crumbling.

Despite its renowned governance approach centered on free electricity, water, and educational reforms, the party struggled to connect with Delhi's electorate. Moreover, Arvind Kejriwal's attempt to woo voters through a soft Hindutva approach failed to resonate, as the BJP captured 48 of Delhi's 70 seats, reducing AAP to a shadow of its former self.

The arrests of senior AAP leaders, including Kejriwal's detention over corruption allegations, intensified its challenges. As the party seeks to redefine its strategy and expand beyond Punjab, where it still holds influence, the stakes remain high. The path to recovery involves addressing corruption charges and revitalizing its governance model to reassure and reignite voter confidence.

