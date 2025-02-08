Europe's Far-Right Leaders Rally Behind Trump's Vision
At a Vox party event in Madrid, Europe's far-right leaders, including Viktor Orban and Marine Le Pen, applauded Trump's agenda as a turning point for Europe. They downplayed tariffs, criticized EU taxes, and discussed the importance of border defense. They also emphasized collaboration with a potential Trump administration.
In Madrid, far-right leaders across Europe convened for a two-day conference organized by Spain's Vox party under the slogan 'Make Europe Great Again.' Applauding former US President Donald Trump's agenda, key figures like Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Marine Le Pen of France praised the perceived turning point being offered to Europe.
Santiago Abascal, president of Vox, and Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini dismissed concerns about Trump's potential to increase tariffs on European imports. Instead, they criticized European Union taxes and regulations as greater threats to economic prosperity.
Amidst upcoming elections in Germany, where the far-right Alternative for Germany is gaining ground, Salvini described this period as a 'historic opportunity'. Despite a significant drop in irregular border crossings as noted by Frontex, the leaders emphasized the importance of defending Europe's borders. Le Pen highlighted the need for Europe's far-right collaboration with a potential new Trump administration to ensure a significant European impact.
