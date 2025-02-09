Left Menu

Minister Sacked Over WhatsApp Controversy

Andrew Gwynne, a junior minister in the British health department, was dismissed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer due to inappropriate messages on WhatsApp. Gwynne expressed regret and apologized for his comments. Starmer’s office has yet to comment on the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 00:38 IST
Minister Sacked Over WhatsApp Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British politics faced turbulence as Prime Minister Keir Starmer discharged junior health minister Andrew Gwynne. The move came in response to Gwynne's offensive WhatsApp messages, as reported by the Mail on Sunday.

On social media platform X, Gwynne issued a heartfelt apology, admitting to 'badly misjudged' comments. He acknowledged the Premier's decision, expressing remorse for his actions.

While Andrew Gwynne conveyed his support for the party despite his suspension, Prime Minister Starmer's office has remained silent, declining to provide further comments to Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paswan's Lead Grows in Milkipur Bypoll

Paswan's Lead Grows in Milkipur Bypoll

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025