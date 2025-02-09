Minister Sacked Over WhatsApp Controversy

British politics faced turbulence as Prime Minister Keir Starmer discharged junior health minister Andrew Gwynne. The move came in response to Gwynne's offensive WhatsApp messages, as reported by the Mail on Sunday.

On social media platform X, Gwynne issued a heartfelt apology, admitting to 'badly misjudged' comments. He acknowledged the Premier's decision, expressing remorse for his actions.

While Andrew Gwynne conveyed his support for the party despite his suspension, Prime Minister Starmer's office has remained silent, declining to provide further comments to Reuters.

