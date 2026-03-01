Left Menu

PM Modi Rallies Against DMK: Corruption, Dynasty Politics and Tamil Pride

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the DMK of corruption and dynasty politics, promising clean governance under the NDA. Speaking at a massive rally, he highlighted the alleged failures of the DMK and expressed confidence in the NDA's victory in Tamil Nadu, emphasizing Tamil pride and development.

Madurai | Updated: 01-03-2026 21:33 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

In a powerful address in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took aim at the ruling DMK, accusing it of entrenched corruption and dynasty politics. Targeting the party's governance, he invoked the legacy of iconic AIADMK leaders to bolster the NDA's position ahead of the assembly elections.

Modi criticized the DMK for alleged scams and governance failures, promising that an NDA government would bring clean and efficient leadership. Highlighting the controversial grant of Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka and accusing the Congress of revenge against Tamil culture, he underscored his criticism with a focus on development.

The Prime Minister's rhetoric resonated with promises of restoring Tamil pride. By pointing out the increase in crime and governance inefficiencies under the current administration, he vowed that an NDA-led government would prioritize law and order, focusing on security for women and combating drug mafias.

(With inputs from agencies.)

