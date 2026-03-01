Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Oil Tanker Attack off Oman Amidst Middle East Turmoil

An oil tanker, flagged by Palau and with a crew of 15 Indians, was attacked by Iran's military off Oman's Musandam peninsula. This attack follows heightened regional tensions after Iran's Supreme Leader was killed in a US-Israel strike. International calls for restraint have been issued amidst fears of further conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 21:34 IST
Tensions Rise: Oil Tanker Attack off Oman Amidst Middle East Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An oil tanker sailing under the Palau flag was attacked off the coast of Oman by Iranian forces, according to Omani authorities. The vessel, carrying 15 Indian crew members, found itself in the midst of escalating regional tensions that have recently intensified.

The assault occurred following reports that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in an attack by US and Israeli forces, leading Tehran to vow revenge and raising concerns about the possibility of broader conflict across the Middle East. The tanker, named Skylight, faced the attack approximately five nautical miles from Khasab's port, though all crew members have reportedly been evacuated safely.

In response to such risky developments, India's Ministry of External Affairs expressed grave concern and urged restraint among the involved parties, emphasizing the importance of diplomatic dialogue. As tensions continue to rise, the global community remains vigilant, hoping for peaceful resolution amidst the fragile situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gujarat: India's Emerging Semiconductor Powerhouse

Gujarat: India's Emerging Semiconductor Powerhouse

 Global
2
India's Thrilling Victory Over West Indies Secures T20 World Cup Semi-Final Berth

India's Thrilling Victory Over West Indies Secures T20 World Cup Semi-Final ...

 India
3
Delhi Political Drama: Gupta vs. Kejriwal

Delhi Political Drama: Gupta vs. Kejriwal

 India
4
Global Protests Erupt After Khamenei's Death: Unrest in Pakistan and Iraq

Global Protests Erupt After Khamenei's Death: Unrest in Pakistan and Iraq

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026