Tensions Rise: Oil Tanker Attack off Oman Amidst Middle East Turmoil
An oil tanker, flagged by Palau and with a crew of 15 Indians, was attacked by Iran's military off Oman's Musandam peninsula. This attack follows heightened regional tensions after Iran's Supreme Leader was killed in a US-Israel strike. International calls for restraint have been issued amidst fears of further conflict.
An oil tanker sailing under the Palau flag was attacked off the coast of Oman by Iranian forces, according to Omani authorities. The vessel, carrying 15 Indian crew members, found itself in the midst of escalating regional tensions that have recently intensified.
The assault occurred following reports that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in an attack by US and Israeli forces, leading Tehran to vow revenge and raising concerns about the possibility of broader conflict across the Middle East. The tanker, named Skylight, faced the attack approximately five nautical miles from Khasab's port, though all crew members have reportedly been evacuated safely.
In response to such risky developments, India's Ministry of External Affairs expressed grave concern and urged restraint among the involved parties, emphasizing the importance of diplomatic dialogue. As tensions continue to rise, the global community remains vigilant, hoping for peaceful resolution amidst the fragile situation.
