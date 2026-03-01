Karnataka Acts Swiftly Amid Middle East Airspace Disruptions

The Karnataka government has initiated a robust response to address the challenges posed by airspace closures in several Middle Eastern countries, affecting international flight operations. The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) and all District Emergency Operations Centres (DEOCs) are now fully active, operating around the clock to provide necessary assistance.

This decisive action follows the directive of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, as highlighted by Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda. Multiple countries have declared NOTAMs, leading to disruption in air travel, particularly impacting passengers in nations like the UAE, Iran, and Israel. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, these closures will remain effective until March 2.

Efforts include regular updates from the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian Embassies in affected regions. Karnataka's Resident Commissioner in New Delhi is coordinating with the SEOC and the Rapid Response Cell of the Ministry. Public awareness is targeted through advisories and helpline numbers, urging compliance with local directives and registration on official portals.

(With inputs from agencies.)