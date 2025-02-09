Kosovo at the Crossroads: Political Tensions and Economic Challenges
Kosovo's recent elections highlight political tensions as opposition candidates challenge Prime Minister Albin Kurti on economic and diplomatic issues. Kurti's popularity has fluctuated, facing criticism for tense policies in the Serb-majority north. Economic progress has been noted, but EU sanctions and strained international relations pose challenges.
Polls have opened in Kosovo amid a heated election season characterized by fierce exchanges between opposition candidates and Prime Minister Albin Kurti. The central issues are the economy, corruption, and relations with Serbia, a longtime adversary.
Prime Minister Kurti, leading the socialist and nationalist Vetevendosje party, gained power in 2021 by securing a significant parliamentary majority. His administration has witnessed economic improvements, but critics argue it has failed on education policies and strained international relationships, particularly with the EU and the United States.
With nearly two million voters casting their votes, opposition parties are campaigning to restore relations with Western powers and join NATO. As votes are counted, the political fallout will be closely watched, given the potential for post-election coalition talks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
