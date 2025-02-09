Call for Freedom: Advocating the Release of Political Prisoners in Kashmir
Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq highlights his concerns over the health of political prisoners, including Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, urging the Indian government to release all detained individuals in Jammu and Kashmir while ensuring their rights are respected during imprisonment.
- Country:
- India
On Sunday, Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq voiced his concerns over the declining health of Baramulla Lok Sabha member Sheikh Abdul Rashid, known as Engineer Rashid, advocating for the release of all political prisoners from Jammu and Kashmir.
Farooq highlighted distressing media reports suggesting that Engineer Rashid's health is worsening after being moved to a hospital. In addition, reports indicate that Tihar jail authorities have cruelly withdrawn phone and video call privileges from political prisoners in NIA custody, a move Farooq described as deeply troubling.
Besides raising alarm over the treatment of these prisoners, Farooq called attention to the critical health conditions faced by other detainees, particularly the elderly. He emphasized that the severe approach towards Kashmiris will not yield any positive results, urging the Indian government to release these prisoners and respect their rights as mandated by law.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Supreme Court clears Mumbai-attack convict Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India.
U.S. Court Clears Path for Extradition of 26/11 Accused to India
Gabriel India's Strategic Acquisition of Marelli Motherson's Suspension Assets
US Supreme Court Rejects Tahawwur Rana's Plea: Extradition to India Confirmed
US Supreme Court Clears Path for Tahawwur Rana's Extradition to India