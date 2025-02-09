Priyanka Gandhi's Bold Stand: Defending India's Constitution and Biodiversity

Continuing her sharp criticism of the BJP-led NDA government, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has alleged that the current administration is the first in Indian history to work against both the Constitution and democracy.

Speaking to booth-level leaders in the Eranad Assembly constituency, she emphasized the need to protect the essence of India, beyond just politics and ideology. Her statements resonated with concerns over the need to uphold national values.

During her three-day visit to Wayanad, she also addressed the pressing issue of human-animal conflicts, expressing her intent to urge both the Centre and state governments to allocate more funds. She highlighted the importance of adequate funding for effective protection and monitoring strategies, vowing to continue raising this critical issue.

