Left Menu

Democracy Under Siege: Telangana CM Challenges New Election Theory

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy voiced strong opposition to the 'one nation one election' theory, claiming it could undermine democracy. Criticizing the central government's influence over state rights and recent policies, he called for resistance, particularly highlighting issues concerning southern states and university governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-02-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 15:23 IST
Democracy Under Siege: Telangana CM Challenges New Election Theory
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy delivered a scathing critique of the central government's 'one nation one election' initiative, during the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters. He argued that it would erode democratic principles, by consolidating power at the national level, consequently weakening state autonomy.

Reddy emphasized the importance of state elections addressing local issues, noting how regional parties play a crucial role in governance. He cautioned that proposed changes, such as the delimitation of Lok Sabha seats, could marginalize southern states, penalizing them for successfully implementing family planning measures.

The Chief Minister also condemned the new University Grants Commission guidelines, which centralize control over state universities. He urged intellectuals to oppose these policies, warning against the potential loss of state independence in educational matters and the broader implications for democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025