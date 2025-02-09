Democracy Under Siege: Telangana CM Challenges New Election Theory

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy delivered a scathing critique of the central government's 'one nation one election' initiative, during the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters. He argued that it would erode democratic principles, by consolidating power at the national level, consequently weakening state autonomy.

Reddy emphasized the importance of state elections addressing local issues, noting how regional parties play a crucial role in governance. He cautioned that proposed changes, such as the delimitation of Lok Sabha seats, could marginalize southern states, penalizing them for successfully implementing family planning measures.

The Chief Minister also condemned the new University Grants Commission guidelines, which centralize control over state universities. He urged intellectuals to oppose these policies, warning against the potential loss of state independence in educational matters and the broader implications for democracy.

