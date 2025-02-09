Left Menu

Delhi's Historic Shift: A New Dawn Under BJP Leadership

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini proclaimed BJP's sweeping victory in Delhi as a testament to the public's endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees. With 48 out of 70 seats, BJP ousted AAP, promising to implement welfare policies like Ayushman Bharat and provide clean drinking water.

In a triumphant declaration, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that the people of Delhi have embraced the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sunday's election results not only affirmed Modi's guarantees but also charted a course towards a 'Viksit Bharat'.

The newly victorious BJP plans to implement transformative policies, including Ayushman Bharat and access to clean drinking water, aimed at improving the quality of life for Delhi residents. Saini criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's 'deceitful promises', which he claimed were rejected by the electorate.

The BJP's landmark victory, its first in 26 years with 48 out of 70 assembly seats, marked a significant shift in political power dynamics. Saini confidently forecasted that similar results await AAP in Punjab as the politics of underachievement faces mounting public scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

