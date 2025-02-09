Trump's Executive Orders Leave Afghan Allies in Limbo

Thousands of Afghans, who helped the US military during its prolonged engagement, now face uncertainty and danger. Former President Donald Trump's executive orders halted programs meant to resettle these individuals in the US, leaving many stranded or in hiding from Taliban threats.

Roshangar, a former Afghan Air Force legal adviser, reveals how the abrupt policy changes crushed his hopes for safety. Having assisted in approving airstrikes against Taliban forces, he now fears dire repercussions.

Advocates, including veterans, urge American authorities to rectify this, emphasizing the moral obligation to aid those who risked everything for the US mission.

