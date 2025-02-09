Left Menu

Anurag Thakur Allegations Stir Political Wave in Delhi

Former Union minister Anurag Thakur accused outgoing Delhi CM Atishi of celebrating AAP leader Kejriwal's internal party defeat. Thakur criticized Kejriwal's politics, highlighted BJP's promises, and lauded PM Modi's developmental vision. He also commented on the INDIA bloc's instability and historical emergency black days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-02-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 19:07 IST
Anurag Thakur Allegations Stir Political Wave in Delhi
Anurag Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

Anurag Thakur, former Union minister and BJP leader, stirred controversy on Sunday by alleging that outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi rejoiced in response to AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal's orchestrated defeat, further asserting the existence of deep divisions within the Aam Aadmi Party.

Thakur pointed to a leaked video showing Atishi dancing after securing a win in the Kalkaji Assembly, claiming it indicated her relief from internal party tensions. He criticized Kejriwal's political trajectory, accusing him of undermining party founders for personal gain and forecasting rebellious consequences within the party.

Addressing BJP's victory, Thakur attributed it to 'Modi ki Guarantee,' contrasting AAP's alleged corruption and failed promises. He praised PM Modi's leadership in transforming Delhi and Bharat. Thakur further remarked on the instability of the INDIA bloc and recalled the challenges during India's Emergency period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025