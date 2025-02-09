Anurag Thakur Allegations Stir Political Wave in Delhi
Former Union minister Anurag Thakur accused outgoing Delhi CM Atishi of celebrating AAP leader Kejriwal's internal party defeat. Thakur criticized Kejriwal's politics, highlighted BJP's promises, and lauded PM Modi's developmental vision. He also commented on the INDIA bloc's instability and historical emergency black days.
Anurag Thakur, former Union minister and BJP leader, stirred controversy on Sunday by alleging that outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi rejoiced in response to AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal's orchestrated defeat, further asserting the existence of deep divisions within the Aam Aadmi Party.
Thakur pointed to a leaked video showing Atishi dancing after securing a win in the Kalkaji Assembly, claiming it indicated her relief from internal party tensions. He criticized Kejriwal's political trajectory, accusing him of undermining party founders for personal gain and forecasting rebellious consequences within the party.
Addressing BJP's victory, Thakur attributed it to 'Modi ki Guarantee,' contrasting AAP's alleged corruption and failed promises. He praised PM Modi's leadership in transforming Delhi and Bharat. Thakur further remarked on the instability of the INDIA bloc and recalled the challenges during India's Emergency period.
(With inputs from agencies.)
