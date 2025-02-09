A Decade of Decline: Delhi's Political Shift
Former IPS officer Kiran Bedi criticized AAP for the party's decline in Delhi over the past decade, attributing it to poor governance and financial mismanagement. Despite initial victories, AAP's assembly seats dwindled while BJP seized control. Bedi emphasized citizens' desire for change and a reclamation of Delhi.
- Country:
- India
On Sunday, former IPS officer Kiran Bedi attributed the decline of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi to its own actions over the past decade. Speaking as a concerned citizen, Bedi pointed to the poor governance, financial mismanagement, and declining civic services under AAP's rule.
Despite initially winning 62 assembly constituencies in 2020 and 67 in 2015, AAP's tally dramatically fell to just 22, while the BJP secured a landslide victory with 48 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. Bedi described the shift as Delhi citizens reclaiming their city and aspiring for better infrastructure and governance.
Bedi, who ran as the BJP's chief minister candidate in 2015, expressed hope for a cleaner, greener, and more harmonious Delhi. She also reflected on her involvement in the Anna Hazare-led India Against Corruption movement, stressing that its goal was to eliminate corruption without becoming part of the problem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
