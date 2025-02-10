Left Menu

Trump Talks: Progress with Russia on Ukraine

President Trump stated that the U.S. is making headway in discussions with Russia regarding the conflict in Ukraine. Though he refrained from sharing specifics of his latest conversation with the Russian president, Trump anticipated further dialogue.

Updated: 10-02-2025 03:11 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 03:11 IST
On Sunday, President Trump announced that he perceives promising developments in discussions between the United States and Russia concerning the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Despite sharing his optimistic outlook, Trump offered no concrete details about a recent conversation with his Russian counterpart.

However, the President indicated that he intends to pursue additional discussions to address the conflict.

