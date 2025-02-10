Trump Talks: Progress with Russia on Ukraine
President Trump stated that the U.S. is making headway in discussions with Russia regarding the conflict in Ukraine. Though he refrained from sharing specifics of his latest conversation with the Russian president, Trump anticipated further dialogue.
On Sunday, President Trump announced that he perceives promising developments in discussions between the United States and Russia concerning the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Despite sharing his optimistic outlook, Trump offered no concrete details about a recent conversation with his Russian counterpart.
However, the President indicated that he intends to pursue additional discussions to address the conflict.
