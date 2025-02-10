Left Menu

Tight Presidential Race in Ecuador: Noboa vs. Gonzalez

In Ecuador, incumbent Daniel Noboa leads a tight presidential race against leftist Luisa Gonzalez. With only a 0.4% margin, the election could head to a runoff. Both candidates vow to tackle crime, with Gonzalez accusing Noboa of possible election misconduct amid his controversial campaign strategies.

10-02-2025
In a nail-biting presidential race in Ecuador, incumbent Daniel Noboa is barely ahead of leftist challenger Luisa Gonzalez, prompting the possibility of an April 13 runoff. With Noboa leading by a mere 0.4%—44.5% compared to Gonzalez's 44.1%—the race remains too close to call, said electoral council head Diana Atamaint.

Noboa, a 37-year-old business heir, attributed a reduction in violent deaths and major gang captures to his use of military forces in the streets and prisons. However, Gonzalez, 47, a former protege of ex-President Rafael Correa, is pushing for extensive military action against drug-related crime, while leveling accusations of election irregularities against Noboa.

This electoral tension is compounded by internal disputes within Noboa's camp, including disagreements with his vice president regarding campaign leave. Meanwhile, as the constitutional court invalidated Noboa's decrees for campaign leave, he announced new voter-friendly policies. Both sides brace for a possible runoff amid claims of potential voting fraud.

