Left Menu

Kejriwal and Mann to Strategize AAP's Future Amid Political Challenges

Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann are set to meet in Delhi to discuss AAP's electoral setbacks in Delhi and strategize for the 2027 Punjab elections. This follows AAP's significant loss in Delhi, with internal challenges rising amid accusations of corruption by political opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 10:34 IST
Kejriwal and Mann to Strategize AAP's Future Amid Political Challenges
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is set to hold a pivotal meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accompanied by state ministers and MLAs, in Delhi on February 11. Sources reveal that the crux of the meeting will be the dissection of Delhi's recent election results alongside strategizing for the Punjab elections slated for 2027.

The meeting follows a severe electoral blow to AAP, which saw its seat count slashed from 62 in the 2020 Delhi polls to a mere 22, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinched a landmark victory with 48 seats in the 70-member Delhi assembly, marking its return to governance in the capital after a hiatus of 27 years.

Adding fuel to the political fire, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa claimed over 30 AAP legislators from Punjab are allegedly preparing to defect to his party. Bajwa criticized AAP's performance in the Delhi election as a humiliating defeat attributed to unmet promises and alleged deceit by Kejriwal's leadership. He further accused the Punjab AAP government of inefficiencies and corruption, predicting a similar electoral downfall for the party in the 2027 Punjab elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

 Global
2
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
3
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
4
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

Beyond the hype: Measuring generative AI’s societal impact through agency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025