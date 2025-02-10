Kejriwal and Mann to Strategize AAP's Future Amid Political Challenges

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is set to hold a pivotal meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accompanied by state ministers and MLAs, in Delhi on February 11. Sources reveal that the crux of the meeting will be the dissection of Delhi's recent election results alongside strategizing for the Punjab elections slated for 2027.

The meeting follows a severe electoral blow to AAP, which saw its seat count slashed from 62 in the 2020 Delhi polls to a mere 22, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinched a landmark victory with 48 seats in the 70-member Delhi assembly, marking its return to governance in the capital after a hiatus of 27 years.

Adding fuel to the political fire, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa claimed over 30 AAP legislators from Punjab are allegedly preparing to defect to his party. Bajwa criticized AAP's performance in the Delhi election as a humiliating defeat attributed to unmet promises and alleged deceit by Kejriwal's leadership. He further accused the Punjab AAP government of inefficiencies and corruption, predicting a similar electoral downfall for the party in the 2027 Punjab elections.

