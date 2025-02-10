Left Menu

South Korea Scrambles to Combat U.S. Tariff Impact

South Korea's Industry Ministry convened an emergency meeting with steelmakers in response to U.S. President Trump's announcement of a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports. The ministry aims to understand the tariff details and strategize how to mitigate the impact on Korean industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 10-02-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 12:00 IST
  • South Korea

Amidst looming U.S. tariffs, South Korea's Industry Ministry urgently convened with steelmakers in Seoul on Monday to explore measures to blunt the potential economic impact. This meeting follows an announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump, promising a hefty 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports.

The South Korean ministry expressed its commitment to deciphering the specifics of these impending tariffs and collaborating with the steel industry to devise an active counter-strategy. Korean companies like Hyundai, Kia, and tech giants Samsung and LG, which heavily rely on steel imports for their operations in Mexico and the United States, stand to be significantly affected.

As industry personnel monitor the situation, the ministry's goal is to protect the economic interests of the nation by reducing any negative fallout from this latest development in U.S.-South Korea trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

