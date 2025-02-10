France Urges EU to Counter US Tariff Pressures

France has announced its intention to urge the European Union to formulate a response to the new tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump. This call to action was articulated by Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot during an appearance on TF1 television on Monday.

Barrot stressed the importance of not hesitating when it comes to safeguarding France and its European allies' economic interests. The foreign minister suggested that robust measures are necessary to counteract the financial impact of the U.S. tariff threats.

The move highlights mounting tensions within international trade relations, as France and the broader EU consider strategic options to address the challenges posed by America's tariff policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)