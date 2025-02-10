Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: Strengthening Ties with the US and France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the significance of his upcoming visit to the United States as a pivotal opportunity to expand India-US cooperation. This trip marks the beginning of deeper collaborations during President Donald Trump's second term in office.

Before flying to the US for a two-day visit, Modi will first travel to France from February 10 to February 12, aiming to strengthen India-France relations. He plans to co-chair the AI Action Summit with President Emmanuel Macron, a platform for leaders to discuss the advancement of AI technology.

During his visit, Modi also anticipates inaugurating the inaugural Indian consulate in Marseille. These efforts underscore India's commitment to forging strong bilateral ties and addressing global challenges with energy, trade, and defense high on the agenda, including a visit to the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project.

(With inputs from agencies.)