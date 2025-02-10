Political Turmoil: Manipur CM Biren Singh Resigns Amid Mounting Criticism
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned, a move criticized as overdue by Congress leaders. The resignation follows nearly two years of communal violence and looming no-confidence motion by opposition parties. Leaders blame BJP's hate politics for exacerbating tensions. Singh thanked the Central government for its support.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has tendered his resignation amid widespread criticism and accusations from opposition parties. Congress leaders have condemned the delay, claiming the decision should have been taken long ago due to the sustained violence in the state.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of making the decision hastily as a no-confidence motion was imminent. He criticized the BJP's approach, particularly the influence of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in exacerbating regional tensions over the past 22 months.
Biren Singh resigned on Sunday after violence erupted between the Meitei and Kuki communities, following a controversial High Court order. Singh, accompanied by top BJP leaders, expressed gratitude to the Central government for its support and outlined his achievements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manipur
- Biren Singh
- resignation
- Congress
- BJP
- communal violence
- no-confidence motion
- RSS
- Meitei
- Kuki
ALSO READ
'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan': Kharge's Scathing Indictment of BJP
Kejriwal model for spending govt money on public welfare, BJP's for waiving huge debts of friends: AAP chief.
Election Controversy: BJP's Verma Accuses Kejriwal of Cash-for-Votes
Kejriwal Claims BJP Blocked Delhi's Growth
AAP's misgovernance in Delhi will end on February 8, BJP will come to power: Amit Shah at public meeting in Narela.