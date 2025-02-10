Political Turmoil: Manipur CM Biren Singh Resigns Amid Mounting Criticism

In a significant political development, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has tendered his resignation amid widespread criticism and accusations from opposition parties. Congress leaders have condemned the delay, claiming the decision should have been taken long ago due to the sustained violence in the state.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of making the decision hastily as a no-confidence motion was imminent. He criticized the BJP's approach, particularly the influence of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in exacerbating regional tensions over the past 22 months.

Biren Singh resigned on Sunday after violence erupted between the Meitei and Kuki communities, following a controversial High Court order. Singh, accompanied by top BJP leaders, expressed gratitude to the Central government for its support and outlined his achievements.

