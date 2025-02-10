Left Menu

A Friendly Meeting Amid Political Tensions: Fadnavis and Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with MNS leader Raj Thackeray, clarifying that their gathering was purely personal and devoid of any political discussions. Despite recent political tensions and criticisms from Thackeray, the meeting emphasized a non-political rapport between the two leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 14:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Amidst heightened political tensions, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai's Dadar area on Monday. The meeting, however, was described as purely personal by both leaders.

Fadnavis told reporters afterwards that the meeting was arranged at Thackeray's invitation, and it involved no political discussion. He emphasized that the encounter was a friendly one, reassuring that their dialogue focused on personal, rather than political, matters.

This meeting comes in the backdrop of recent criticisms from Thackeray towards the ruling BJP, including skepticism over the previous Maharashtra assembly elections. However, the MNS head has pledged support to the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, despite failing to secure a win in the last state assembly polls.

