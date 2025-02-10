Quiet Calls: The Unconfirmed Putin-Trump Exchange

The Kremlin on Monday neither confirmed nor denied a potential phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump. Last Sunday, Trump hinted at a connection during a conversation with reporters on Air Force One, which would mark the first official interaction with a U.S leader since early 2022.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was unable to provide additional details, reiterating his earlier statement of having no new information. "I made a statement to that effect yesterday," Peskov noted on a press call, reflecting the ongoing uncertainty about the discussion.

Peskov emphasized that without further information, he is unable to clarify the situation, highlighting the complexities of diplomatic communications between the nations.

