Iran's President Questions U.S. Sincerity Amid Revolution Anniversary Rallies
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian challenges the U.S.'s intent for dialogue as masses commemorate the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Despite tightened sanctions and Trump's openness for talks, Pezeshkian remains skeptical. Nationwide rallies also emphasized resistance, echoing anti-U.S. and anti-Israel sentiments amid geopolitical tensions.
On Monday, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian publicly questioned the United States' sincerity in seeking negotiations, even as chants of 'Death to America' resonated through commemorative gatherings for the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's recent reinstatement of a 'maximum pressure' campaign—aimed at preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon—he expressed willingness to engage in dialogue. Pezeshkian, however, remains dubious about America's intentions.
Speaking at Tehran's Azadi Square, Pezeshkian conveyed Iran's refusal to yield to external pressures while Iranian state media broadcasted massive rallies marking the revolution's anniversary as a demonstration of national unity amid rising tensions with the U.S. and Israel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
