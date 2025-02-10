Left Menu

Iran's President Questions U.S. Sincerity Amid Revolution Anniversary Rallies

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian challenges the U.S.'s intent for dialogue as masses commemorate the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Despite tightened sanctions and Trump's openness for talks, Pezeshkian remains skeptical. Nationwide rallies also emphasized resistance, echoing anti-U.S. and anti-Israel sentiments amid geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 14:58 IST
Iran's President Questions U.S. Sincerity Amid Revolution Anniversary Rallies

On Monday, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian publicly questioned the United States' sincerity in seeking negotiations, even as chants of 'Death to America' resonated through commemorative gatherings for the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's recent reinstatement of a 'maximum pressure' campaign—aimed at preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon—he expressed willingness to engage in dialogue. Pezeshkian, however, remains dubious about America's intentions.

Speaking at Tehran's Azadi Square, Pezeshkian conveyed Iran's refusal to yield to external pressures while Iranian state media broadcasted massive rallies marking the revolution's anniversary as a demonstration of national unity amid rising tensions with the U.S. and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
2
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025