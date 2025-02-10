Iran's President Questions U.S. Sincerity Amid Revolution Anniversary Rallies

On Monday, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian publicly questioned the United States' sincerity in seeking negotiations, even as chants of 'Death to America' resonated through commemorative gatherings for the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's recent reinstatement of a 'maximum pressure' campaign—aimed at preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon—he expressed willingness to engage in dialogue. Pezeshkian, however, remains dubious about America's intentions.

Speaking at Tehran's Azadi Square, Pezeshkian conveyed Iran's refusal to yield to external pressures while Iranian state media broadcasted massive rallies marking the revolution's anniversary as a demonstration of national unity amid rising tensions with the U.S. and Israel.

