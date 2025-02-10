Left Menu

DMK Triumphs in Erode East Bypoll: A Dravidian Victory

The DMK has secured a decisive victory in the Erode East bypoll with candidate VC Chandhirakumar winning by a significant margin. The principal opposition party, AIADMK, has seen its votes transfer to DMK, highlighting leader Edappadi K Palaniswami's waning influence after multiple electoral defeats since 2017.

Updated: 10-02-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 15:12 IST
The political landscape in Tamil Nadu witnessed a significant shift as the DMK emerged victorious in the Erode East bypoll. DMK Law Minister S Regupathy credited the win to a transfer of votes from the principal opposition party, AIADMK, suggesting a decline in the influence of its leader, Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Regupathy observed that Palaniswami's leadership has faced repeated setbacks, tallying 11 electoral losses since 2017. These include various bypolls, civic elections, and state and national polls. This trend underscores a growing preference for DMK's Dravidian model of governance led by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

AIADMK's absence in the Erode East contest, boycotted by other mainstream parties including BJP, marked a challenging phase for the opposition in Tamil Nadu. The poll results, declared on February 8, 2025, saw DMK's VC Chandhirakumar securing 74.7% of the votes, marking a resounding victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

