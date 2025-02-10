Left Menu

Manipur on the Brink: Political Turmoil and Resignation

Manipur is in political turmoil following Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation. The BJP is holding urgent meetings to determine the next steps, as Congress opposes President's Rule. Meanwhile, security is heightened, and discussions focus on finding a new leader after Singh faced a no-confidence motion.

Updated: 10-02-2025 17:55 IST
Following the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the BJP is racing against time, holding closed-door meetings to chart out their next steps. The discussions come as the state's political landscape remains in turmoil, with the Congress strongly opposing any move toward imposing President's Rule.

Security has been ramped up in Imphal's sensitive areas, as BJP in-charge Sambit Patra met key party figures known for their turbulent relationship with Singh. Further talks are expected in the coming days, aimed at identifying a new leader to stabilize the region.

Meanwhile, the National People's Party (NPP) has praised Singh's resignation as a positive step towards peace, aligning with BJP efforts to restore normalcy. Amidst ongoing controversies surrounding leaked audio implicating Singh, the need for change in leadership has become a focal point for both political stability and public safety.

