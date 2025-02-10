Politics and Fortune: High Stakes at Play Across Industries

President Donald Trump took to the Superdome for Sunday's Super Bowl, marking a historic attendance as the first sitting president to witness the event in person. Despite a tumultuous relationship with the NFL, Trump enjoyed the game alongside key figures, reflecting the overlap of politics, sports, and media spectacle.

In North Carolina, Amazon warehouse workers are voting on a pivotal decision to unionize. The outcome could set a new standard in labor relations at the global retail powerhouse, as employees demand better wages and working conditions under the banner of CAUSE.

In Texas, Elon Musk faces minimal regulatory oversight for Tesla's ambitious 'robotaxi' expansion. Legal concerns loom as the company aims to deploy autonomous vehicles, with potential safety implications challenging both technology and governance ahead of a projected June rollout.

