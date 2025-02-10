Political Turmoil in Romania: President Resigns Amidst Controversy

In a dramatic turn of events, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has announced his resignation, following intense pressure from populist opposition groups. This announcement comes just two months after a judicial decision annulled the presidential elections in Romania.

"To spare Romania from this crisis, I am resigning as president," stated Iohannis during an emotional address, pledging to vacate his office by February 12. Iohannis has led Romania since 2014, serving two full five-year terms. His presidency was unusually extended when the Constitutional Court invalidated the presidential race days before a planned runoff election.

The court's decision followed troubling developments in the country's electoral process, including a surprise lead by far-right candidate Calin Georgescu and alleged Russian interference. These concerns prompted widespread resignations rumored throughout news circles and among political analysts.

