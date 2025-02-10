Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Romania: President Resigns Amidst Controversy

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has resigned amid pressure from opposition groups after a court annulled the presidential election. His decision comes after issues of Russian interference in the elections were reported. Iohannis, in office since 2014, will step down on February 12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:41 IST
  • Romania

In a dramatic turn of events, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has announced his resignation, following intense pressure from populist opposition groups. This announcement comes just two months after a judicial decision annulled the presidential elections in Romania.

"To spare Romania from this crisis, I am resigning as president," stated Iohannis during an emotional address, pledging to vacate his office by February 12. Iohannis has led Romania since 2014, serving two full five-year terms. His presidency was unusually extended when the Constitutional Court invalidated the presidential race days before a planned runoff election.

The court's decision followed troubling developments in the country's electoral process, including a surprise lead by far-right candidate Calin Georgescu and alleged Russian interference. These concerns prompted widespread resignations rumored throughout news circles and among political analysts.

