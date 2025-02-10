Left Menu

Vijender Gupta Urges Lt Governor to Address 'Sheesh Mahal' Controversy

Newly elected BJP MLA Vijender Gupta has called on Lt Governor VK Saxena to cancel the merger of four government properties with the 'Sheesh Mahal', which served as Arvind Kejriwal's official residence. Gupta highlights alleged irregularities and urges an investigation into these developments, citing significant misuse of public resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Newly elected BJP MLA Vijender Gupta has formally urged Lt Governor VK Saxena to annul the merger of four government properties with the opulent 'Sheesh Mahal' located at 6, Flagstaff Road. This controversial bungalow was prominently utilized during the Assembly polls as a political tool against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal over alleged corruption charges.

Gupta's allegations center around the expansion of the bungalow by annexing neighboring government properties without authorization, a charge he has put forth in communication with the Lt Governor. The amalgamation involved merging eight Type-V flats on Rajpur Road and two government bungalows with the primary Flagstaff Road establishment.

The demand also includes a swift investigation into the alleged misuse of public resources, emphasizing the importance of restoring public confidence in governance. Gupta stresses the need for accountability and transparency, urging the restoration of the properties to their original, independent statuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

