Critics Slam Budget as Political Move Ignoring the Vulnerable
The Union Budget 2025-26 has drawn criticism from opposition leaders in the Rajya Sabha, who accuse the government of neglecting the poor and rural sections. They allege the budget is politically motivated with inadequate focus on inflation, job creation, and regional fairness. Calls for higher program allocations were made.
The opposition parties have leveled sharp criticism against the government's Union Budget for 2025-26, accusing it of neglecting the nation's poor and rural dwellers. During a Rajya Sabha discussion, leaders argued that the budget is politically charged, with upcoming elections in mind, leaving the vulnerable behind.
Congress leader Chidambaram claimed a lack of clear budgetary philosophy and questioned the reduction in external affairs spending. Others, like DMK's Tiruchi Siva and Trinamool's Ritabrata Banerjee, highlighted the growing joblessness and income inequalities, casting doubt on the government's growth claims.
Amid calls for increased funding to crucial programs like MNREGA, several MPs, including those from YSRCP and BJD, criticized the alleged oversight of lower-income workers and regional support. Accusations of regional bias, particularly against states like Odisha and Bihar, surfaced, urging renewed focus on balanced economic progress.
