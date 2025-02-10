Critics Slam Budget as Political Move Ignoring the Vulnerable

The opposition parties have leveled sharp criticism against the government's Union Budget for 2025-26, accusing it of neglecting the nation's poor and rural dwellers. During a Rajya Sabha discussion, leaders argued that the budget is politically charged, with upcoming elections in mind, leaving the vulnerable behind.

Congress leader Chidambaram claimed a lack of clear budgetary philosophy and questioned the reduction in external affairs spending. Others, like DMK's Tiruchi Siva and Trinamool's Ritabrata Banerjee, highlighted the growing joblessness and income inequalities, casting doubt on the government's growth claims.

Amid calls for increased funding to crucial programs like MNREGA, several MPs, including those from YSRCP and BJD, criticized the alleged oversight of lower-income workers and regional support. Accusations of regional bias, particularly against states like Odisha and Bihar, surfaced, urging renewed focus on balanced economic progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)