EU Prepares for Possible US Tariff Showdown
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz indicated that the EU is bracing for potential new US tariffs, assuring that any such imposition would lead to counter-tariffs from the EU. These statements were made during an election event, emphasizing cautious yet clear EU stance in trade relations.
Updated: 10-02-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 20:08 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has stated that the European Union is on alert for potential new tariffs from the United States. Scholz emphasized that any new impositions would be met with retaliatory measures by the EU.
"Given the current situation, where nothing is official yet, our stance is one of both caution and clarity," Scholz conveyed to reporters during an election event held in northern Germany.
The Chancellor's comments underscore the EU's readiness to respond if necessary, highlighting a firm position in upcoming trade negotiations with the US.
