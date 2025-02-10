EU Prepares for Possible US Tariff Showdown

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has stated that the European Union is on alert for potential new tariffs from the United States. Scholz emphasized that any new impositions would be met with retaliatory measures by the EU.

"Given the current situation, where nothing is official yet, our stance is one of both caution and clarity," Scholz conveyed to reporters during an election event held in northern Germany.

The Chancellor's comments underscore the EU's readiness to respond if necessary, highlighting a firm position in upcoming trade negotiations with the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)