AIADMK Leader Boycotts Event Over Photo Omission

AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan boycotted a felicitation event for party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami over the absence of photos of party founder M G Ramachandran and former CM J Jayalalithaa. The event was organized to acknowledge Palaniswami's role in implementing a water scheme in Coimbatore.

Erode | Updated: 10-02-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 20:32 IST
Senior AIADMK leader and legislator K A Sengottaiyan abstained from a recent event honoring party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, citing the absence of party founder M G Ramachandran's and former CM J Jayalalithaa's photos on invitations and banners as the reason.

The event was organized by a farmers federation to express gratitude to Palaniswami for his efforts in implementing the Avinashi-Athikadavu water scheme during his tenure. Sengottaiyan, however, opted to visit the Erode Collector Office to address a protest by local panchayats over a municipal merger.

Speaking to the media, Sengottaiyan emphasized his protest against the omission of Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa's images, highlighting the significance of Jayalalithaa's role in sanctioning funds for the water scheme initially.

