AIADMK Leader Boycotts Event Over Missing Icons

Sengottaiyan, a senior AIADMK leader, chose not to attend a party event intended to honor Edappadi K Palaniswami. The reason? Invitations failed to include photos of party icons M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

The event, conducted by the Federation of Avinashi-Athikadavu water scheme, took place at Annur near Mettupalayam in the Coimbatore district. It aimed to thank Palaniswami, who played a key role in implementing the water scheme during his tenure.

In contrast, Sengottaiyan was occupied visiting the Erode Collector Office to address a local protest against the merger of several village Panchayats with the Gobichettipalayam Municipality. Addressing reporters, he emphasized the contributions of the former AIADMK leaders to the water scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)