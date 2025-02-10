AIADMK Leader Boycotts Event Over Missing Icons
Senior AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan boycotted a party event because the invitation lacked photos of AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The event, organized to honor Edappadi K Palaniswami, was hosted by a farmers' federation to celebrate the Avinashi-Athikadavu water scheme.
Sengottaiyan, a senior AIADMK leader, chose not to attend a party event intended to honor Edappadi K Palaniswami. The reason? Invitations failed to include photos of party icons M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.
The event, conducted by the Federation of Avinashi-Athikadavu water scheme, took place at Annur near Mettupalayam in the Coimbatore district. It aimed to thank Palaniswami, who played a key role in implementing the water scheme during his tenure.
In contrast, Sengottaiyan was occupied visiting the Erode Collector Office to address a local protest against the merger of several village Panchayats with the Gobichettipalayam Municipality. Addressing reporters, he emphasized the contributions of the former AIADMK leaders to the water scheme.
