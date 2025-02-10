Bihar's Budget: Reaping the Benefits of Governance

During a recent Budget debate in the Rajya Sabha, Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha highlighted the progress Bihar has seen under a double-engine government. Jha thanked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for focusing on Bihar, pointing out new announcements like the Makhana Board and a planned international airport near Patna.

He also expressed gratitude for the Finance Minister's gesture of wearing a Madhubani art sari when presenting the Budget, considering it an honor for the people of Mithila. Critiques during the debate stemmed from accusations by MPs like Manas Ranjan Mangaraj from Odisha, who suggested the Budget ignored other states.

Further criticisms came from Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, who questioned the real impact of financial packages, and pointed out missing provisions for farmers in the form of loan waivers or legal MSP guarantees. With voices also targeting neglected sectors, MPs underscored the importance of a more inclusive fiscal approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)