Political Turmoil in Colombia: A Minister's Resignation Fuels Crisis
Colombian Interior Minister Juan Fernando Cristo resigned amid a political crisis within President Gustavo Petro's administration. The crisis followed Petro's controversial appointment of Armando Benedetti as chief of staff, leading to multiple ministerial resignations. Benedetti, embroiled in allegations of corruption and past violence, has sparked fierce debate in the government.
Colombian Interior Minister Juan Fernando Cristo stepped down on Monday as the government of President Gustavo Petro grappled with a major political crisis. The turmoil began after Petro appointed Armando Benedetti, a contentious political figure, as his chief of staff, prompting intense backlash.
In a letter shared publicly, Cristo expressed a desire to support the 2016 peace deal's implementation without constraints. However, his departure underscored a broader unease, with two ministers also resigning last week after the contentious chief of staff announcement and a tumultuous cabinet meeting broadcast on television.
President Petro, in response to the unfolding drama, requested resignations from his cabinet as he reconsiders leadership amid mounting challenges, including a growing security crisis that displaced thousands in early January.
