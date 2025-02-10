Political Turmoil in Colombia: A Minister's Resignation Fuels Crisis

Colombian Interior Minister Juan Fernando Cristo stepped down on Monday as the government of President Gustavo Petro grappled with a major political crisis. The turmoil began after Petro appointed Armando Benedetti, a contentious political figure, as his chief of staff, prompting intense backlash.

In a letter shared publicly, Cristo expressed a desire to support the 2016 peace deal's implementation without constraints. However, his departure underscored a broader unease, with two ministers also resigning last week after the contentious chief of staff announcement and a tumultuous cabinet meeting broadcast on television.

President Petro, in response to the unfolding drama, requested resignations from his cabinet as he reconsiders leadership amid mounting challenges, including a growing security crisis that displaced thousands in early January.

(With inputs from agencies.)