Mystery Call Derails Former Minister's Son's Bangkok Trip

Rishiraj Sawant, son of former Maharashtra minister Tanaji Sawant, was brought back to Pune following an anonymous kidnapping report. An anonymous call to the police disrupted his Bangkok trip. The chartered flight's return was arranged after registering a kidnapping case, leading to his swift return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 10-02-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 23:27 IST
  • India

Amid high drama, Rishiraj Sawant, son of former Maharashtra minister Tanaji Sawant, was swiftly brought back to Pune from Bangkok late Monday evening. This happened after an anonymous call led police to file a kidnapping case, abruptly cutting short the planned trip.

According to joint commissioner of police Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Rishiraj and his two friends embarked on a chartered plane to Bangkok without informing his family. An anonymous call received by police indicated Rishiraj had been taken by unidentified individuals, prompting immediate action.

The flight was quickly traced and directed back to Pune, Sharma explained. The police are now investigating the purpose of Rishiraj's trip and the reasons for keeping his family uninformed. Tanaji Sawant, present at a press conference, refuted any familial disputes, stating his concern as a father's natural worry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

