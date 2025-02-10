Mystery Call Derails Former Minister's Son's Bangkok Trip

Amid high drama, Rishiraj Sawant, son of former Maharashtra minister Tanaji Sawant, was swiftly brought back to Pune from Bangkok late Monday evening. This happened after an anonymous call led police to file a kidnapping case, abruptly cutting short the planned trip.

According to joint commissioner of police Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Rishiraj and his two friends embarked on a chartered plane to Bangkok without informing his family. An anonymous call received by police indicated Rishiraj had been taken by unidentified individuals, prompting immediate action.

The flight was quickly traced and directed back to Pune, Sharma explained. The police are now investigating the purpose of Rishiraj's trip and the reasons for keeping his family uninformed. Tanaji Sawant, present at a press conference, refuted any familial disputes, stating his concern as a father's natural worry.

