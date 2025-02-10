High-Stakes Diplomacy: Zelenskiy Awaits U.S. Envoys Amid Russia Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed on Monday that U.S. President Trump's team members will travel to Ukraine for pivotal diplomatic discussions amid ongoing tensions with Russia. This meeting is crucial as Ukraine seeks strong ties with the new U.S. administration ahead of the Munich Security Conference.

Zelenskiy plans to meet U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the conference, with a potential Trump meeting on the horizon. Ukraine, reliant on American support since Russia's invasion in February 2022, aims to bolster ties with the U.S., offering a partnership in critical mineral development.

Meanwhile, Russian troops continue their assault in eastern Ukraine, intensifying pressure on Kyiv's defenses. The United States' stance on weapon supplies remains unclear, as President Trump's communications with Putin have not been detailed. Russia demands Ukraine meet specific conditions to end the conflict, posing a significant diplomatic challenge for Zelenskiy's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)